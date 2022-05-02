History buffs of the Pikes Peak region, gather round: Pikes Peak Library District's Regional History Series offers books galore to whet your thirst for stories of yesteryear. "Disasters of the Pikes Peak Region" details the major fires, floods and other catastrophes in the area, while "Massacre, Murder & Mayhem in the Pikes Peak Region" chronicles the Sand Creek Massacre, Ludlow Massacre, 1761 Comanche Massacre and more. Go online to regionalhistoryseries.org/books. Buy the books online at antiquarianbooks.biz. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
