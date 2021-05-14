The Philly Cheesesteak Pizza at Munches 719, 103 S. Wahsatch Ave., hits a tasty note. Each bite sings with flavorful thin slices of steak, topped with cerveza queso, mozzarella, green bell peppers and onions on a sourdough crust. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Philly pie
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
