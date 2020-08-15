Little ones are frightened about the pandemic. “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Won’t You Sing Along with Me,” airing Monday on PBS, will help them understand. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: PBS's Daniel Tiger explains coronavirus to kids
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
