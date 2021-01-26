As satisfying as a soak in hot, mineral baths? Hard to beat. But SunWater Spa neighbor Tava Truck, parked in the heart of Manitou Springs, delivers with farm-to-truck gourmet, including breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads and fresh juices. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Parked by Manitou Springs mineral waters, food truck adds to satisfaction
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
