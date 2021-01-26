tava truck.JPG

Tava food trucked parked by SunWater Spa in Manitou Springs offers fresh eat. Photo by Seth Boster, The Gazette 

As satisfying as a soak in hot, mineral baths? Hard to beat. But SunWater Spa neighbor Tava Truck, parked in the heart of Manitou Springs, delivers with farm-to-truck gourmet, including breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads and fresh juices. — Seth Boster

