Completing days of pro rider competitions, a community Outdoor Festival will be held in America the Beautiful Park from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 25. Bike swap, kids on bikes, clinics, brew and more. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Outdoor Festival and Expo next week
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
