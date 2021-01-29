Kuku Paka, a.k.a. coconut chicken in Swahili, served at Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave. It’s a delicious dish of grilled chicken, bathed in coconut curry sauce with potatoes and corn, garnished with cilantro. Rice and naan come on the side to sop up the rich curry. Grilled and salted shishito peppers finish the dish. Reservations on Opentable. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Out of Africa
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
