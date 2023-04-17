This here wannabe horticulturist loves a houseplant, though sometimes they don't love me, which I can take very personally. Easy Plant seems like a good option if you're not great about remembering to water or get overzealous with your watering can. These indoor plants arrive potted in their own self-watering pots. You fill up a reservoir once a month, which seems doable. Go online to easyplant.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Contact the writer: 636-0270
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only