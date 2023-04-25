Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Features writer
Cheers to Green Line Grill, which has expanded its downtown Colorado Springs space to include a bar, pool and live music. The best parts remain: onion fried burgers, hand-cut fries and old-school charm. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only