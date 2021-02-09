After a championship bout in 1964, Cassius Clay hung out in a hotel room with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke. The details of the meeting are unknown but undoubtedly impactful. Streaming on Amazon Prime, “One Night in Miami” imagines what was said between the Black icons who altered history. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'One Night in Miami' stirring drama of pivotal meeting in American history
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
