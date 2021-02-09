Film-AFI Top 10

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Leslie Odom Jr., from left, Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge in a scene from "One Night in Miami," named one of the top 10 films of the year by The American Film Institute.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Studios

After a championship bout in 1964, Cassius Clay hung out in a hotel room with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke. The details of the meeting are unknown but undoubtedly impactful. Streaming on Amazon Prime, “One Night in Miami” imagines what was said between the Black icons who altered history. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments