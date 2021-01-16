Customer Appreciation Day, a great Saturday for shopping in Old Colorado City, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23, in the shops, boutiques and galleries. Then a delicious stop in restaurants. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Old Colorado City shows its customer appreciation
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Hopes remain high for return of skiing at abandoned resort in southern Colorado
-
As Pikes Peak's AdAmAn Club turns 100, an eye toward diversity
-
Framework proposed for shooting guns in Pike National Forest
-
Colorado Springs artist offers his spin on trendy national parks posters
-
Colorado Springs self-taught chef impresses with fine dining talent