Horticultural Art Society will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday. Choose from a selection of perennials, roses, shrubs and much more. All proceeds will support the nonprofit's care of the Demonstration and Heritage Gardens in Monument Valley Park. Head to the HAS Cottage Backyard, 224 Mesa Road, near the park; hasgardens.wordpress.com/plant-sale. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
