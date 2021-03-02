We haven’t fully measured the Great Recession. That’s what came to mind watching “Nomadland,” the Oscar favorite streaming on Hulu, beautiful in cinematography and sentiment. Frances McDormand plays Fern, a widow who lost her home during the economic collapse. Her new village: fellow people of the open road. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'Nomadland' paints picture of loss, independence
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Power of Proverbs the focus of new book by Colorado Springs man
-
[WATCH] Crazy race down the Manitou Incline is fitness fanatics' next challenge
-
Pole dancing pastor helped start an empowering movement in Colorado Springs
-
Happy Trails: Serene loop exploring Fountain Creek, marshlands south of Colorado Springs
-
5 lessons from Colorado Springs' African American museum: 'You can touch this history'