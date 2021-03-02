Film - Nomadland

Frances McDormand in “Nomadland.”

 Searchlight Pictures

We haven’t fully measured the Great Recession. That’s what came to mind watching “Nomadland,” the Oscar favorite streaming on Hulu, beautiful in cinematography and sentiment. Frances McDormand plays Fern, a widow who lost her home during the economic collapse. Her new village: fellow people of the open road. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

