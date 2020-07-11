7-Eleven will donate a million meals to Feeding America for those in need today instead of the tradition of giving out millions of free Slurpees to everyone for its July 11 birthday. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: No Free Slurpee Day, helping food banks instead
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Attorney general issues cease-and-desist order to Woodland Park Bible conference
-
America has new 'mountain biking capital of the world' — and it's not in Colorado
-
On Colorado 14ers, man finds refuge away from autism and painful past
-
LIST | Colorado Springs-area restaurants that have opened for in-restaurant dining
-
Flying W Wranglers welcoming a cowgirl to band for first time in nearly 70 years