The 2019 Norton wine release is available at the Harvest Festival at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Cañon City, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The new Norton is light-bodied with hints of spicy, red fruit, red apple and tart rhubarb. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments