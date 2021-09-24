The 2019 Norton wine release is available at the Harvest Festival at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Cañon City, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The new Norton is light-bodied with hints of spicy, red fruit, red apple and tart rhubarb. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New wine release
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
