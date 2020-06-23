Delroy Lindo on his titanic performance in 'Da 5 Bloods'

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in a scene from the Spike Lee film "Da 5 Bloods."

 David Lee

Spike Lee is comfortable making us uncomfortable. That’s his power as a filmmaker, on display in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” and on display again with “Da 5 Bloods.” Streaming on Netflix, it’s the story of black soldiers returning to Vietnam for one last mission. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

