Spike Lee is comfortable making us uncomfortable. That’s his power as a filmmaker, on display in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” and on display again with “Da 5 Bloods.” Streaming on Netflix, it’s the story of black soldiers returning to Vietnam for one last mission. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New Spike Lee joint offers lessons from Vietnam
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
