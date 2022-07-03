Colorado Springs gets upscale rooftop dining

Lumen8 Rooftop Social is a contemporary restaurant and bar set to open this spring at the dual-branded Springhill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin.

 Rendering courtesy of Marriott

Downtown Colorado Springs has a new favorite rooftop hangout. That’s Lumen8, atop the dual-branded Marriott and Westin on Tejon Street. Enjoy upscale cocktails, bites and great views. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

