Lumen8 Rooftop Social is a contemporary restaurant and bar set to open this spring at the dual-branded Springhill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin.
Downtown Colorado Springs has a new favorite rooftop hangout. That’s Lumen8, atop the dual-branded Marriott and Westin on Tejon Street. Enjoy upscale cocktails, bites and great views. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth Boster
