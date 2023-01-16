This is for those among us who fantasize about a life in the spotlight. Protégé helps connect blossoming artists, athletes, creators and more with industry experts who can provide feedback and advice. Amateurs can select from the marketplace of professionals, such as DJ Khaled, Jason Alexander and Myah Marie, a songwriter for Britney Spears, then submit audio or video files of their talent and pay a fee for personalized messages. Find the new platform online at protege.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
