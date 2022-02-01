Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Matt Dettmann, new owner of Trinity Brewing, pours a glass of Space Force IPA at the brewery at 1466 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.
More than a year since Trinity Brewing changed owners, the spot on Garden of the Gods Road has a new groove. Think similar beer variety, with pub grub that ranges from comfortable to surprising. Add a back room with sports on big TVs. — Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
