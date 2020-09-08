Endangered Whale Calves

In this April 11 photo provided by the Center for Coastal Studies, a baby right whale swims with its mother in Cape Cod Bay off Massachusetts. Researchers say they have located three right whale calves in the bay recently after finding none in 2018.

 Amy James/Center for Coastal Studies

Whales makes for a big topic. But Rebecca Giggs’ new book, “Fathoms: The World in the Whale,” goes beyond the mammal. You’ll indeed dive into the whale world that Giggs beautifully paints, but you’ll come away reflecting more about our species and our responsibility to that world. – Seth Boster, The Gazette

