Whales makes for a big topic. But Rebecca Giggs’ new book, “Fathoms: The World in the Whale,” goes beyond the mammal. You’ll indeed dive into the whale world that Giggs beautifully paints, but you’ll come away reflecting more about our species and our responsibility to that world. – Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New illuminates mankind through world of whales
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
