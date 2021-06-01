One is a late-career comedian a bit out of touch with the times. Another is a conceited, 20-something writer sent to help. The result is a disastrous, hilarious relationship. “Hacks” is a new comedy series streaming on HBO. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New HBO comedy series a hit
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
53 tell-tale signs that you're a true Coloradan
-
Journey through time and natural wonder on these scenic trains in Colorado
-
3 national monuments in Colorado suited for summer
-
Colorado Springs meat smoker and celebrity barbecue expert give tips on perfect brisket
-
A history of The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway