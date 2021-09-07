The best sports stories are never really about sports. Take, for example, journalist Kent Babb’s new book, “Across the River: Life, Death and Football in an American City.” Babb follows a high school team that faces bigger challenges off the field. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: New football book is much more than football
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
