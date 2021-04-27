SLIM CHICKENS PHOTO 2

Colorado Springs’ first Slim Chickens — an Arkansas-based fast casual chain — opens at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Victory Ridge development, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways on Colorado Springs’ far north side. Slim Chickens will occupy a free-standing building near In-N-Out Burger, which opened at Victory Ridge in November. Slim Chickens will have indoor and patio seating and a drive-thru.

 Courtesy photo

It’s tough to compete in this crowded fried chicken sandwich landscape, with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes champions of an increasingly busy field. We have a new contender in Colorado Springs. Slim Chickens entered the local scene in March, packing a punch with a signature zesty sauce slathered on. — Seth Boster

Tags

Load comments