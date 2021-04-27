It’s tough to compete in this crowded fried chicken sandwich landscape, with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes champions of an increasingly busy field. We have a new contender in Colorado Springs. Slim Chickens entered the local scene in March, packing a punch with a signature zesty sauce slathered on. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: New contender in Colorado Springs' fried chicken sandwich battle
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
