You expect quality issues with new beer. Not at Mash Mechanix, which opened at 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave. this spring. Expect pure bliss across this ambitious brew list, offering everything from light, dark, hoppy, fruity and, yes, seltzer-y. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New Colorado Springs brewery has hit the ground running
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
