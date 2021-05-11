Mash Mechanix Brewing

Mash Mechanix Brewing celebrated its grand opening last weekend at 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in Colorado Springs.

 stephanie earls, The Gazette

You expect quality issues with new beer. Not at Mash Mechanix, which opened at 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave. this spring. Expect pure bliss across this ambitious brew list, offering everything from light, dark, hoppy, fruity and, yes, seltzer-y. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

