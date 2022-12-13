Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Urban Animal Beer Co. is one of Colorado Springs’ newest breweries, located at 3629 Star Ranch Road. Gazette photo
When a new brewery opens, you expect it to take some time to nail down the recipes. Not so at Urban Animal, 3629 Star Ranch Road. Good beer, good vibes — it’s a neighborhood favorite already. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
