Bucks Parade Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, front right, holds up the NBA Championship Trophy as his mother, Veronica Antetokounmpo, left, takes a photo during a parade for the basketball team’s NBA Championship win, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee.

 Jeffrey Phelps — freelancer, FR59249 AP

To truly appreciate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA title, it might be best to read the new biography on him. Hoops reporter Mirin Fader’s book, “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP,” chronicles the Greek Freak’s humble beginnings to stardom. — Seth Boster

