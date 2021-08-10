To truly appreciate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA title, it might be best to read the new biography on him. Hoops reporter Mirin Fader’s book, “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP,” chronicles the Greek Freak’s humble beginnings to stardom. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: New book on NBA championship's amazing rise
- By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
