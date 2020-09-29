If you loved “H is for Hawk,” the award-winning 2014 memoir by nature writer Helen Macdonald, then “Vesper Flights” must be on your list. Praise is piling up for Macdonald’s latest, a collection of essays with more ruminations on birds, life and loss. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New book on birds by acclaimed nature writer
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
