“Death in Mud Lick” is a new book by Eric Eyre, representing the smallest newspaper to win a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. It’s about the opioid spread in West Virginia coal country and the people who suffered — an emotional glimpse into a painful, national story. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New book from small-town reporter sheds light on opioid epidemic
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
