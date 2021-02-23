The best nonfiction is written with larger-than-life detail and drama that keeps you flipping pages. Journalist Ben Montgomery is a master at this. His latest book, “A Shot in the Moonlight,” is about a freed slave’s remarkable fight for justice. — Seth Boster
Hedy
Pikes Pick: New book brings to light story of freed slave
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado has 2 new national scenic byways. Here's a look at all 13
-
Colorado mountain pizza favorite features odd toppings with 'love and integrity' | Craving Colorado
-
Pole dancing pastor helped start an empowering movement in Colorado Springs
-
Are too many vegetables ever possible? 'Yes,' after Natural Grocers session in Colorado Springs | Live Well
-
Colorado ski industry hoping for strong finish to difficult season