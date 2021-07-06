"High on the Hog" is my new Netflix obsession. The subtitle provides the synopsis: "How African American cuisine transformed America." Food writer Stephen Satterfield travels to far-flung corners of the globe in search of delicacies and the people and history behind them. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Netflix series explores defining foods of America
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
