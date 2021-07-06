ENTER-VID-HIGH-HOG-1-MCT (copy)

In the first episode of the new Netflix series ‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,’ host Stephen Satterfield explores a West African open-air market with historian and author Jessica B. Harris.

"High on the Hog" is my new Netflix obsession. The subtitle provides the synopsis: "How African American cuisine transformed America." Food writer Stephen Satterfield travels to far-flung corners of the globe in search of delicacies and the people and history behind them. — Seth Boster

