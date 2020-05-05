I was happily surprised to see "Community" rise up the most-watched list on Netflix when the show became available to stream last month. I always thought I'd been in on a secret with the under-loved comedy that first aired on NBC in 2009. Join the appreciation of a star-studded cast (Joel McHale, Chevy Chase) playing an unlikely crew of pals navigating community college. - Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Netflix offers new appreciation of overlooked comedy series
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
