Daily Weather Report Powered By:
The US Men’s Basketball team celebrate their Gold Medal win over Spain Sunday, August 24, 2008, at the Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The Gazette, Mark Reis
Features writer
Netflix continues its streak of sports documentary delights with “The Redeem Team,” about how the U.S. men’s basketball team reclaimed glory at the 2008 Olympics. It’s also a nod to the greatness of the late Kobe Bryant. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The city of Colorado Springs is weighing whether to gate Old Stage Road to reduce late-night shooting across private property, vandalism, lighting fireworks, dumping and other illegal activity.