OLY MEN'S BASKETBALL

The US Men’s Basketball team celebrate their Gold Medal win over Spain Sunday, August 24, 2008, at the Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The Gazette, Mark Reis

 MARK REIS

Netflix continues its streak of sports documentary delights with “The Redeem Team,” about how the U.S. men’s basketball team reclaimed glory at the 2008 Olympics. It’s also a nod to the greatness of the late Kobe Bryant. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

