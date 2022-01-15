Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Journalist
On National Popcorn Day on Wednesday, Cinemark Rewards folks have a chance to win free popcorn for a year. Popcorn Fest all week. Tinseltown, Carefree Circle and Imax. Cinemark.com/popcornday — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage
Entertainment writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
Would you prefer the next Broncos ownership group include John Elway or Peyton Manning?
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only