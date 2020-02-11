TV Tonight In the new legal drama “For Life,” an incarcerated man (Nicholas Pinnock) becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own wrongful conviction. The cast also includes Safiya Masry. 9 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Nathaniel Rateliff, Denver’s favorite folk hero, has embarked on a new musical quest. He’s come to be known as the frontman of his band, the Night Sweats, belting such horn-infused hits as “S.O.B.” and “I Need Never Get Old.” He strikes a quieter tone with “And it’s Still Alright,” his solo album due Friday. There’s a sadness to the title track, recalling a divorce and death of a dear friend, but there’s hope of life and time prevailing, too.