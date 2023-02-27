Legendary music producer Rick Rubin, who's produced eight Grammy Award-winning albums for Adele, Johnny Cash and others, has a new book out, "The Creative Act: A Way of Being." In it he discusses the bones of creativity and how to take something from its ephemeral idea stage to reality. He shares what he's learned from his decades in the music business and provides inspiration, tips and encouragement. You can find it on Amazon.com for $24.30. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
