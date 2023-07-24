You've got one more chance at sunset on Thursday to catch a movie in The Promenade Shops at Briargate's free Movies Under the Mountains series. This week's offering — 2022's action sci-fi "Jurassic World Dominion," starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Bring a chair and blanket and find a sweet spot on Pikes Peak Patio, next to Ted's Montana Grill, at 1865 Briargate Parkway; facebook.com/ShopsBriargate. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags