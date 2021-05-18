mitchells 2

This image released by Netflix shows animated character Katie Mitchell, voiced by Abbi Jacobson, in a scene from “The Mitchells vs The Machines.” (Netflix via AP)

Family movie night? Look no further than “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” the new animated comedy on Netflix. An oddball family becomes humanity’s last hope against the robot apocalypse. Parents will enjoy as much as the kids. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments