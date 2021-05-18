Family movie night? Look no further than “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” the new animated comedy on Netflix. An oddball family becomes humanity’s last hope against the robot apocalypse. Parents will enjoy as much as the kids. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'Mitchells vs. Machines' perfect for next family movie night
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
