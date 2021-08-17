dixon1.JPG

A hiker gazes at Cheyenne Mountain from the Talon Trail in Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

 Seth Boster, The Gazette/

Two weeks left for active duty, veterans and National Guard members to enjoy Colorado state parks for free. August is Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s military appreciation month. Show ID, get your pass from any park office, keep that $10 and enjoy. — Seth Boster

Tags

Load comments