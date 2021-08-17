Two weeks left for active duty, veterans and National Guard members to enjoy Colorado state parks for free. August is Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s military appreciation month. Show ID, get your pass from any park office, keep that $10 and enjoy. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick | Military: Make August count at Colorado state parks
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
In Colorado desert, 65-foot-tall tank offers otherworldly experience | Colorful Colorado
-
Bigfoot hike to help Pikes Peak's hard-hit Barr Camp
-
New trail to iconic Colorado waterfall sees 'staggering' traffic
-
4 upcoming Colorado festivals: Alamosa Round-UP, Colorado State Fair and more
-
Anticipated trail project underway in Colorado Springs