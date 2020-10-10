Everyone is shooting photos and here’s a great way to make them even better. Mike’s Camera on Facebook offers online seminars on everything from improving landscape and wildlife shots to the newest handy-dandy photo equipment. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Mike's Camera online helps make all those photos better
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
