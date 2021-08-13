Las Palmitas Mexican restaurant, 6805 Corporate Drive, has the Molcajete Special, which is a bubbling stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, chorizo, nopalitos, onion, pepper jack cheese with sides of rice, frijoles a la charra, avocado slices and warm tortillas. Details: 260-9393, laspalmitasrestaurantes.com — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Mexican food fix
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Anticipated trail project underway in Colorado Springs
-
New trail to iconic Colorado waterfall sees 'staggering' traffic
-
Meet the woman behind Colorado's new 100-mountain record
-
You might be seeing more paint-dotted mountain goats on Mount Evans
-
Salsa dancing changed this Colorado Springs woman's life, so she's passing on the gift