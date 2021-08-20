Pikes Pick: Mad about meatballs

Meatball sub at Red Gravy $9 on Mondays.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

Visit Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., for deals on mammoth-sized meatballs all day Mondays. Think sliders ($3) with one meatball, $6 for meatball appetizer, $9 meatball sub with three meatballs, and spaghetti and meatballs ($12). — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

