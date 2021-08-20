Visit Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., for deals on mammoth-sized meatballs all day Mondays. Think sliders ($3) with one meatball, $6 for meatball appetizer, $9 meatball sub with three meatballs, and spaghetti and meatballs ($12). — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Meatball Mondays at Colorado Springs restaurant
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
In Colorado desert, 65-foot-tall tank offers otherworldly experience | Colorful Colorado
-
New Colorado mountain bike trail system a 'demonstration' of land possibilities
-
Bigfoot hike to help Pikes Peak's hard-hit Barr Camp
-
4 upcoming Colorado festivals: Alamosa Round-UP, Colorado State Fair and more
-
Colorado neighbors warned approaching annual feeding time for bears