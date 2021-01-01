Leave it to the owners of Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop to spot unusual and delicious foods. Add to the list Tree Juice Maple Syrup, made in the Catskills Mountains in New York. The Zesty Lemon Maple Syrup is especially yummy on blueberry pancakes, in salad dressings or in a marinade for salmon. Visit gatherfoodstudio.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Marvelous maple from Colorado Springs shop
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
