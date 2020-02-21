TV
Tonight “Fresh Off the Boat” brings its hilarious run to a close with back-to-back episodes. The final half-hour, titled “Commencement,” finds Jessica grappling with her vision of the future as the boys are each realizing what their own goals are. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Who can resist steaming bowls of gumbo? For 27 years, Manitou Springs has been gumbo central, hosting the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave. This year’s event is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be 20 chefs, professional and amateur, competing for cash prizes and bragging right. Spectators can try three tastings of gumbo for $2 or 75 cents for one, starting at 11 a.m.