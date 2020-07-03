Our founding fathers would vote for melons for Fourth of July dining. While we wait for the prized fruit from Rocky Ford to hit shelves, go for a Tuscan-style cantaloupe with the distinctive green stripes. While dark green lines will deliver juicy, sweet-flavor, the taste gets better as they turn to yellow. Get napkins ready. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Mad for melons, even without Rocky Ford
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
