Halloween might be over, but there's no reason to stop watching scary movies. Here's one more: the low-budget Australian cult film "Lake Mungo," a mockumentary released in 2008. After 16-year-old Alice Palmer drowns, a documentary crew interviews her family and friends. And then weird stuff happens. Palmer's spirit seems to show up in video footage captured inside the house, and the family learns she had a sordid double life. It's a slow burn, but stick with it until the end. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
