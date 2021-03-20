This touching book about dogs and the women who love them can bring you to tears. “When Harry Met Minnie” is about love and loss, friendships, bull terriers and meaningful relationships, written by “CBS Sunday Morning’s” Martha Teichner. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Loving bull \terriers and friends in Martha Teichner's 'When Harry Met Minnie"
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
