Two years ago, I was fully invested in watching people make love connections and agree to get married without ever seeing each other on Netflix's "Love is Blind." And now I'm caught up in whether that love lasted on "Love is Blind: After the Altar," when cast members reunite. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'Love is Blind: After the Altar' reunites cast on Netflix
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Bigfoot hike to help Pikes Peak's hard-hit Barr Camp
-
New trail to iconic Colorado waterfall sees 'staggering' traffic
-
Anticipated trail project underway in Colorado Springs
-
You might be seeing more paint-dotted mountain goats on Mount Evans
-
In Colorado desert, 65-foot-tall tank offers otherworldly experience | Colorful Colorado