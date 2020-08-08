Stay up late Tuesday night, midnightish or so, and early Wednesday morning for the Perseid meteor shower. Flat on your back, looking at the cloudless sky, maybe 50-70 light shows. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick:Look to the sky for a light show
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
