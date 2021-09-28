The best, quickest way to behold fall color in the Pikes Peak region? Look to Mueller State Park in Teller County. From short hikes like Grouse Mountain to longer loops like Cheesman Ranch, you'll find yourself immersed in vast, golden groves. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Look no further than this state park for fall colors in Pikes Peak region
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
