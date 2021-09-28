cheesman 5.JPG

Pikes Peak looms in view between the aspen trees on a perfect fall day along the Cheesman Ranch Loop in Mueller State Park.

 Seth Boster, The Gazette

The best, quickest way to behold fall color in the Pikes Peak region? Look to Mueller State Park in Teller County. From short hikes like Grouse Mountain to longer loops like Cheesman Ranch, you'll find yourself immersed in vast, golden groves. — Seth Boster

