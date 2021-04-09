Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., has some amazing dishes like lobster tail ceviche with chunks of crustacean artfully plated with avocado, tangerine, cukes, mango and red onion dressed with tamarind mezcal citrus vinaigrette. Call 308-5579. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Lobster to love at Colorado Springs restaurant
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
