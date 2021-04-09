Pikes Pick: Lobster love

Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., has some amazing dishes like lobster tail ceviche with chunks of crustacean artfully plated with avocado, tangerine, cukes, mango and red onion dressed with tamarind mezcal citrus vinaigrette. Call 308-5579. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

