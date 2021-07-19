I'm a sucker for the stars, moon and anything that soars through our night skies. I've found a website that caters to that thirst: timeanddate.com/astronomy/night. You can see what planets will be out that night, when eclipses are happening or what phase the moon is in. My favorite part: fast-forwarding through the night to see which constellations will rise up over the horizon and dance across the endless canopy. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Learning to decipher the night sky with website
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
